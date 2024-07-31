ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.65.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
