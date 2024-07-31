ATB Capital Increases AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$3.75

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

AKT.A stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.44. 34,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

