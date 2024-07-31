ATB Capital Increases AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$3.75

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 160.42% from the stock’s previous close.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
AKT.A stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.44. 34,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
