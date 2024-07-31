Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $61,228.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,964.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 351.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 662,079 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

