Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Atea Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $61,228.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,964.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 351.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 662,079 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 47,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
