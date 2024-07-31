Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $128.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $128.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

