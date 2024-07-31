AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.660-2.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.920-11.120 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.76.

AVB traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.74. 878,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,113. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.88. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $160.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

