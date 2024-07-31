Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.960-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AVTR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,714. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.21.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

