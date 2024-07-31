Avenir Corp Reduces Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Avenir Corp cut its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up 3.0% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Avenir Corp owned about 0.44% of Universal Display worth $35,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $12.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.78. The company had a trading volume of 516,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $133.67 and a 1 year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

