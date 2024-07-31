Avenir Corp Sells 5,094 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Avenir Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up about 10.5% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $122,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Markel Group stock traded up $20.32 on Tuesday, reaching $1,645.39. 42,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,024. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,585.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,527.06. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.