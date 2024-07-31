Axie Infinity 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.34 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $864.72 million and $30.34 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $5.83 or 0.00008774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,382.92 or 0.99956049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00070554 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,394,169 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,378,326.11330697 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.75470527 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $34,255,301.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

