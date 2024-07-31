AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. 1,097,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,419. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Millegan bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

