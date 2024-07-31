Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.13. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

