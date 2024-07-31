AXT (AXTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AXT Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of AXTI opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
