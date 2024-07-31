AXT (AXTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AXT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXTI opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

