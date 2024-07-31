B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,302 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.78. The company had a trading volume of 600,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,423. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

