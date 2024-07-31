B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,940,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $77,510,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 264,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,533,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.31. 1,245,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,238. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.