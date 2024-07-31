B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $4,638,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,826,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 265,886 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,714,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

