B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,390 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,162,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,004. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,449 shares of company stock worth $5,168,879 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

