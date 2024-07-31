B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 6,131,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

