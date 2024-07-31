B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,036,000 after acquiring an additional 79,637 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,424,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,104 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,919,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.46. 898,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

