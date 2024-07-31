B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 18,219 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 268,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 88,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000.

RIV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. 81,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,074. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1289 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

