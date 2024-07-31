B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,910,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 935,239 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,682,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,969,000 after buying an additional 371,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LNG traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $182.75. 1,529,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $184.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Profile



Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

