B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $11.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $647.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,448. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

