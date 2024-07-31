Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0373 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.36.
Babcock International Group Company Profile
