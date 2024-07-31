Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0373 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $6.78. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.36.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

