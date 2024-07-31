Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 56,707 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

