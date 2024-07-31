BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BANF

BancFirst Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BANF opened at $108.32 on Friday. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. Research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,714 shares in the company, valued at $821,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,595,242 in the last ninety days. 33.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in BancFirst by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.