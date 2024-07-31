BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.79

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.79 and last traded at $110.79, with a volume of 26861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 28.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $506,896.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,152.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $506,896.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,152.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,242. 33.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in BancFirst by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 3.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

