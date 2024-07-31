Bandwidth (BAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAND opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $608.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $268,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,362,200.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,003.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $695,852.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,973 shares of company stock valued at $664,643. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

