Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Kevin D. Leitao Acquires 2,500 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Kevin D. Leitao purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $67,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349. The stock has a market cap of $222.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.83. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.36 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWFG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 28,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.