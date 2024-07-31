Barclays Boosts Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $24.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 2.9 %

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 598,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,072. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

