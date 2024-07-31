Barclays Boosts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $347.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $314.00 to $347.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZBRA. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.92.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.46. 435,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $372.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.91. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after acquiring an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $102,886,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,476,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.