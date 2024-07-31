Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $52.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on B

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of B stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in B. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57,362.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.