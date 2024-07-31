Barrington Research Raises Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $85.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stride by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
