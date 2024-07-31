Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $117.42 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

