Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,463,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 469,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 128,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares in the company, valued at $296,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

CPRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. 38,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,449. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

