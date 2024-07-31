Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.25 Million in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Varonis Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Varonis Systems Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
