Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.25 Million in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.