Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 125.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
News Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
