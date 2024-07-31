Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $908,000 Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,484 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BJ traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,391. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.