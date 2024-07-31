Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,014,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after buying an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 52,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $225,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,498.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $225,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,498.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,118,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,187,366.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,310. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNA

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,258. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.