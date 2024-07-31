Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 5,754 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,277,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after buying an additional 603,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

CBRE stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $111.08. 39,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $112.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

