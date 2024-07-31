Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 16,200 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.22, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

