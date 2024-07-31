Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.81

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.81 and last traded at $102.78, with a volume of 402684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,814,000 after acquiring an additional 872,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $59,850,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after purchasing an additional 569,627 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $33,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,293.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.