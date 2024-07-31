Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

BBGI stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

