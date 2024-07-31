Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.85. 289,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,001. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.51.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,872 shares of company stock worth $3,601,300. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

