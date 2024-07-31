Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 115.33% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

BYON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get Beyond alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BYON

Beyond Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE BYON traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 2,964,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,821. Beyond has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $39.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $531.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.70.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 44.66% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,168.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $596,237 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.