Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $15.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Beyond traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 523043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.
BYON has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Beyond
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beyond Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.
Beyond Company Profile
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beyond
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.