Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $15.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Beyond traded as low as $11.72 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 523043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

BYON has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,168.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,168.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

