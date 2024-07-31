Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.00

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$11.21, with a volume of 28733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.03.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.08 million and a PE ratio of 59.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.82.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

