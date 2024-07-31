Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Financial Analysis

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and EPR Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.70 -$3.98 million ($0.47) -2.00 EPR Properties $705.67 million 4.90 $173.05 million $2.03 22.53

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -39.58% -44.56% -4.04% EPR Properties 25.39% 7.23% 3.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bimini Capital Management and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A EPR Properties 2 4 3 0 2.11

EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Bimini Capital Management on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

