BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 375,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. 413,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.18 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Restaurants



BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

