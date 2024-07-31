Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.164-1.194 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.380 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.2 %

Blackbaud stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. 290,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,277. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 193.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackbaud news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,161 over the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

