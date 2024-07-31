BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BTA stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,357. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

