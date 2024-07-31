Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Blink Charging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.74 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Blink Charging Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
