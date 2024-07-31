Blink Charging (BLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Blink Charging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.74 million. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

